Insiders are buying at Pieridae Energy

Pressure is mounting in Germany to drop support for the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline in response to the poisoning of Alexey Navalny. Despite the news, Pieridae Energy Ltd. stock has not broken out of its range. Pieridae’s proposed Nova Scotia Goldboro LNG facility has the potential to supply Germany with natural gas. A final investment decision is expected next year. Most of the natural gas for export could come from existing Pierdae production in Alberta. Meanwhile, insiders seem upbeat having spent $146,225 buying shares over the past 90 days.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
