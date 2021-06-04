Insiders bet 5N Plus to resume its voyage higher

5N Plus Inc. focuses on specialty materials for aerospace, other electronic and economy-friendly applications. The stock is up about 55 per cent since we highlighted it for clients on June 5 of last year. However, at one point it was up 150 per cent as it hit a 52-week high of $5.01 in March. The stock fell a bit closer to Earth after it reported quarterly results on May 10. Insiders bought the pullback following the news, spending net $568,037 buying shares in the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
