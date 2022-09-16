Canadian Western Bank CWB-T management appears unfazed by talk of a potential economic slowdown. Instead, they are seeking out more loan opportunities and investing in the bank’s platform capacity. Insiders are showing some conviction on the strategy. Over the past 90 days, nine Canadian Western Bank insiders have spent a combined total of $612,798 buying shares in the public market. The 23,339 shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26. On July 26, one insider made a small sale of 1,600 shares at $25.50.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

