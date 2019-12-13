Insiders bet on a stronger Nutrien in 2020

Nutrien Ltd. has spent most of the past month trading under $65 dollars. During that period, three insiders spent just more than $1.8-million buying shares in the public market. The biggest buyer was executive vice-president and chief executive officer of retail Michael John Frank, who bought 21,300 common shares at an estimated average price of $62.22. Also buying was Susan Jones, who is executive adviser to the CEO, who picked up 8,150 common shares at $61.31 on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, one insider sold 10,000 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.