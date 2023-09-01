Canadian Tire CTC-A-T shares fell after it released second-quarter results on Aug. 1. While earnings were down compared to a year earlier, the company reported that its loyalty program is growing as a percentage of sales. If the program maintains its traction, it might be able to help Canadian Tire accelerate its performance when the economy picks up steam. Meanwhile, two insiders, including President and CEO Gregory Hicks, are betting on the firm’s prospects, spending a combined $428,368 buying shares in the public market since the second-quarter news.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

