Insiders bet on more highs for Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company is primarily focused on the wholesale Canadian cannabis market.

Insider buying at globally focused companies in the cannabis space has tended to catch our attention recently, but Supreme represents a domestic play with construction underway on its 440,000-square-foot greenhouse facility in Kincardine, Ont.

In January, CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal, CFO Dimitre Naoumov, chairman of the board Michael La Brier along with seven other insiders acquired a combined total of 344,274 common shares in the public market at an average of $1.75.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.