Insiders bet on the future of DeFi

DeFi Technologies Inc. stock hit a 2021 low of $0.48 on July 20, but it has rebounded sharply. In addition, the stock has jumped up our crypto-equity rankings. As the name suggests, the company is focused on blockchain-based decentralized financial applications and investments. Thanks to insider buying, the stock grabbed the sixth crypto spot in our August Top Mining and Crypto Report, up from 20 in July. Recent buyers in August included chairman James Russell Starr, who bought 100,000 common shares and CEO Wouter Witvoet who picked up 87,500 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.