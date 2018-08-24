Insiders betting big on Granite Real Estate Investment REIT

REITs are one of the top performing TSX groups year-to-date. Today, we look at one example in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, which has a portfolio of industrial properties in North America and Europe. The REIT is up more than 10 per cent year-to-date, and insiders have spent more than $1-million picking up units in the public market over the past 90 days. One of the buyers was CEO Kevan Gorrie, who bought 13,000 units from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17, at an average price of $54.86. Mr. Gorrie was appointed CEO Aug. 1.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.