Insiders bought as Osisko Metals sank during tax selling season

We revisit Osisko Metals Inc. featured here in April. Although the stock went on to set a 52-week high of 72 cents in May, it subsequently headed lower into the summer. The reversal of fortunes coincided with falling U.S. inflation expectations and fears of recession. While inflation expectations are rising again, Osisko Metals stock is not. Tax-related selling has likely held it back. However, insiders bought in December, spending $1.35-million buying shares in the public market. The biggest buyer was board chairman Robert Wares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.