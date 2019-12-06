Insiders build bigger bets on CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has been one of the top performers in the INK Canadian Insider Index since mid-November thanks in part to an upbeat outlook from the company when it released third-quarter results last month.
Meanwhile, insiders have been buying even as the stock rallies and makes new 52-week highs. From Nov. 15-25, director Sam Fleiser bought 39,100 common shares at an average price of $5.30. Earlier, on Sept. 5, board chairman and chief executive Amar Doman bought 10,000 common shares at $4.47.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.