Insiders busy selling at BCE

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has opened hearings to decide how to foster increased competition in the wireless market. Meanwhile, insiders at BCE Inc. have been selling. Over the past 90 days, 14 insiders, including chief executive officer Mirko Bibic and chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc, sold a total of 216,826 common shares at an average price of $64.25. The most recent sale was on Feb. 21, when chief regulatory officer Robert Malcolmson sold 2,360 common shares at $64.70. The group selling is notable, given that BCE has lagged the broader TSX Composite over the past three months.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.