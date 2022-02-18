With gold attempting to break out, we look at G Mining Ventures Corp. Last October it acquired the Tocantinzinho Gold Project in Brazil from Eldorado Gold Corp. On Feb. 9, G Mining announced the results of a new feasibility study for the project that calculated an after-tax net present value discounted at 5 per cent of US$622-million at US$1,600 an ounce of gold on average annual gold production of 174,700 ounces. Since the release of the study, four insiders have bought a total of 240,000 common shares at an average price of 83 cents.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

