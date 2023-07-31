Last week, Artemis Gold ARTG-X stock surpassed its previous 2023 high of $5.30 set in March. While the breakout occurred after Artemis provided an update about the wildfire situation in the Blackwater mine operating area in B.C., we doubt that was the catalyst. Instead, we suspect the move reflects a growing recognition of Artemis’ progress towards a targeted Blackwater first gold pour in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, from June 16 to July 21, four insiders bought a total of 145,400 shares at an average price of $4.83.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

