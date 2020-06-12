Insiders buy as Aimia sets a new flight path

Aimia Inc. stock experienced a hard landing in 2017 after Air Canada announced it would not renew its customer loyalty contract with the firm. It has since emerged with a new team and business plan. While it still has some exposure to the airline loyalty business, Aimia operates like an investment company. Holdings include a stake in a large outdoor advertising firm in China. Meanwhile, eight Aimia insiders have bought 935,783 shares over the past three months, while one insider sold a modest 12,500 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
