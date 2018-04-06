 Skip to main content

Insiders buy as AirBoss of America rallies on Q4 results

WHO IS BUYING AND SELLING

Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
AirBoss Of America Corp. is up almost 20 per cent over the past three months on the back of fourth-quarter results announced on March 14.

From March 26 to 28, chief operating officer and president of the rubber solutions division Chris Bitsakakis acquired 39,300 common shares at an average price of $12.71.

In addition, on March 27, Gordon Flatt, who holds a 10-per-cent stake, acquired 100,000 common shares at a price of $12.85 (not shown on chart).

Generally, it is often a positive sign to see insiders buying into relative price strength.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

