Insiders buy as Allied Gold slides

Africa-focused Allied Gold (AAUC-T) went public on Sept. 11, 2023 and is led by CEO Peter Marrone, who is the former Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold. Allied Gold has ownership in three operating mines plus the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia which the company hopes to bring into production in 2026. Since Sept. 11, four insiders have spent a total of almost $5-million buying shares in the public market. The 1,423,347 shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49. In December, a director sold 750,000 shares at $3.57.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.