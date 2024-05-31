Insiders buy as Badger Infrastructure stock pulls back from 52-week high

Badger Infrastructure Solutions BDGI-T stock is up about 50 per cent over the past 12 months, but it has been retreating since it hit a 52-week high of $51.50 on March 26. The stock has recently been testing its 200-day moving average, and insiders have buying the pullback. Over the past month, four insiders have spent a total of $521,643 buying shares in the public market. One of the buyers was CFO Robert Dawson who bought 1,600 shares at $43.40 on May 10.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.