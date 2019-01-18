Insiders buy as Birchcliff Energy bounces back

Birchcliff Energy saw notable insider buying taking place during the Christmas season. In fact, the stock set a 52-week low of $2.57 on December 27. However, it is up more than 10 per cent over the past month, ahead of the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index. Insiders, including chairman and CEO Aaron Tonken, have spent about $300,000 buying shares in the public market since mid-December. Management sees average 2019 production of between 76,000 and 78,000 boe/day (20 per cent liquids).

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.