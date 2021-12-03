Canada Nickel Company Inc. stock had been struggling until its Oct. 5 announcement that nickel recovery at its flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide project had improved to 62 per cent. This was followed by encouraging results from its tests of the carbon sequestration capabilities of Crawford tailings on Nov. 10, which demonstrated that the tailings might be able to capture more carbon dioxide than needed to achieve net-zero carbon production for Crawford’s concentrates. Importantly, insiders have been buying as the stock has rallied more than 40 per cent since the October news.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

