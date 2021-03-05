Insiders buy as CI Financial bets on bitcoin vehicles

Our No. 3 core investment theme is looking for ways to capitalize on monetary system change. We expect that would lead us to young firms. However, an established player has hit our INK Edge screens. Since Jan. 1, three CI Financial insiders have bought $9.1-million worth of shares in the market. The buying comes as CI Financial has been thinking outside the box. Last year, CI partnered with Galaxy Digital Holdings to launch a closed-end bitcoin fund. CI now wants to launch bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
