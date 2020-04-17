Insiders buy as Corus Entertainment slides on COVID-19 fears

The entertainment and media world is trying to figure out what the industry will look like as we move through the coronavirus pandemic.
With the uncertainty, Corus Entertainment Inc. stock hit an all-time low of $1.78 in March. Meanwhile, insiders have been buying.
From April 6-9, director Heather Ann Shaw acquired one million Class B shares at prices ranging from $2.23 to $2.82, while director Mark G. Hollinger bought 10,000 shares on April 2.
Earlier in February, chief executive officer Doug Murphy bought 20,000 shares.
