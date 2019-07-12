Insiders buy as Exco Technologies approaches a four-year bear market

On July 17, 2015, Exco Technologies Ltd. stock hit $18.17. That would prove to be a multiyear high as stocks across the entire auto industry went into reverse. As we approach the fourth-year anniversary of Exco’s bear market, insiders are buying. Director Edward Kernaghan acquired 72,300 common shares at prices ranging from $8.05 to $8.10 between June 4 and 5. More recently, chief executive Darren Michael Kirk bought 11,254 shares between $7.57 and $7.58 on June 26. On June 4, one insider sold 19,200 shares at $8.10.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.