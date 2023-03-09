The stock of aerospace and defence electronics product supplier Firan Technology Group Corp. FTG-T has been gaining altitude since the company announced on Dec. 28 it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based Holaday Circuits for about $24-million in cash plus contingent consideration of up to $6-million, subject to closing adjustments and approvals. Meanwhile, insiders are buying. Since Feb. 10, Director Amy Rice has bought 47,145 common shares an average price of $3.04. In addition, on Feb. 13, CFO James Crichton bought 8,000 common shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

