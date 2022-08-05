We have a mini theme running in our member reports looking at oil patch companies that reward their investors with dividends as they ride out share price volatility. In the spring, Gear Energy achieved net debt of zero. That cleared the way for Gear to initiate a monthly dividend of $0.01 a share, announced on July 27th. Meanwhile, over the past 90 days, insiders have been net buyers of 148,629 shares in the public market. Most recently, a director bought 10,000 shares on August 2nd at $1.33.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

