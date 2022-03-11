We have been curious to see how insiders would approach the consumer area in light of rising interest rates and oil prices. Today, we look at what insiders are doing at non-prime leasing and lending provider Goeasy Ltd. GSY-T The stock has been on the slide since setting a 52-week high of $218.35 back on Sept. 24. As it turns out, since Sept. 15, eight Goeasy insiders have bought a total of 4,324 common shares in the public market at an average price of $176.65.

