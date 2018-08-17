 Skip to main content

Insiders buy as Golden Star Resources rallies on investment news

Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
Golden Star Resources Ltd., which operates the producing Wassa and Prestea underground gold mines in Ghana, saw its stock jump in early August on news that private gold investment company La Mancha Holding SARL would be acquiring 163,210,500 shares in the company at $1 a share. That works out to a 30-per-cent stake.

Following the announcement, three insiders were buying, spending a total of $134,335 picking up shares. One of the buyers was chief executive officer Samuel Coetzer, who bought 43,500 common shares at a price of $0.93.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

