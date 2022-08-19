This summer, Canadian insiders have been buying across sectors. In the defensive healthcare sector, there have been more than three stocks with key insider buying for every one with key insider selling over the past 60 days. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is an example. Four insiders bought a total of 22,840 shares at an average price of $6.23 in the first 15 days of August. While the company reported a loss for its fiscal year ended April 30, revenue hit a record $19.4-million.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.