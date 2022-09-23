When Torex Gold Resources Inc. TXG-T reported second-quarter results, revenue came in at US$235-million, up from US$206-million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was 80 US cents per diluted share, up from 69 US cents a year earlier. Torex Gold’s growth and profitability have not helped its share price which has dropped over the past three months. However, there is a silver lining: relatively low valuations with Torex Gold sporting a trailing 12-months price-to-earnings ratio of 4-to-1. Meanwhile, insiders have spent $121,906 buying shares in the public market over the past 90 days.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.