Auto parts maker Martinrea International Inc. MRE-T has pulled back from its 52-week high of $15.37 set on March 3, with a notable 10.2-per-cent tumble on May 5 following the release of first-quarter results. Nevertheless, thanks to insider buying, the stock grabbed the 26th spot in our monthly Top 40 report that features stocks with the highest INK Edge rankings. Insiders bought the postearnings dip, spending $180,456 on buying shares in the market. The company has also repurchased 49,700 shares so far in May at an average price of $12.40.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

