Quarterhill QTRH-T is a play on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). It is focused on electronic road tolling through its ETC subsidiary and traffic enforcement and management through its IRD subsidiary. The stock rallied after the company reported on Nov. 8 that third-quarter revenue was just over $45.6-million versus just over $42.1-million a year earlier on a continuing operations basis. Since Nov. 10, Director Bill Morris has bought 28,600 shares and Director Pamela Steer has bought 13,000 shares between the prices of $1.52 and $1.70.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.