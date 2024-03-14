Last September, SNC-Lavalin Group announced it was rebranding as AtkinsRealis ATRL-T, with formal renaming subject to shareholder approval. Meanwhile, the stock is on a roll. Since we featured it here at the end of last March, the stock has rallied about 70 per cent on the back of double-digit year-over-year growth in its Nuclear and Engineering Services segments. The latter is benefiting from infrastructure projects around the world. Importantly, insiders have been buying, including chief operating officer Philip Hoare. He bought 17,662 shares at $56.70 on March 11.

