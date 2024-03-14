Skip to main content
Ted Dixon
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail

Last September, SNC-Lavalin Group announced it was rebranding as AtkinsRealis ATRL-T, with formal renaming subject to shareholder approval. Meanwhile, the stock is on a roll. Since we featured it here at the end of last March, the stock has rallied about 70 per cent on the back of double-digit year-over-year growth in its Nuclear and Engineering Services segments. The latter is benefiting from infrastructure projects around the world. Importantly, insiders have been buying, including chief operating officer Philip Hoare. He bought 17,662 shares at $56.70 on March 11.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

