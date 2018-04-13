Insiders buy as Superior Plus shares heat up

Today, we revisit INK Canadian Insider Index member Superior Plus Corp., which we last featured here on Oct. 7.

The stock is up about 10 per cent following financial results released on Feb. 14, when the company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $45.3-million, up from a loss of $22.8-million in the previous year.

Since the report, insiders, including chief financial officer Beth Summers, have spent a combined $277,228 picking up shares in the public market. Most recently, on April 5, director Patrick Gottschalk acquired 20,000 common shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.