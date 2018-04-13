 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Insiders buy as Superior Plus shares heat up

WHO IS BUYING AND SELLING

Insiders buy as Superior Plus shares heat up

Ted Dixon, CFA
Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Today, we revisit INK Canadian Insider Index member Superior Plus Corp., which we last featured here on Oct. 7.

The stock is up about 10 per cent following financial results released on Feb. 14, when the company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $45.3-million, up from a loss of $22.8-million in the previous year.

Since the report, insiders, including chief financial officer Beth Summers, have spent a combined $277,228 picking up shares in the public market. Most recently, on April 5, director Patrick Gottschalk acquired 20,000 common shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.