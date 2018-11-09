Insiders buy as Teck Resources rebounds from 52-week low

Teck Resources Ltd.'s stock tumbled 19.5 per cent in the three days leading up to the announcement of third-quarter results on Oct. 25, and it went on to set a 52-week low of $23.90 on the following day.

However, the stock has since rebounded and insiders have been buying along the way, spending $295,489 picking up shares in the public market since Oct. 26.

The biggest buyer was Senior Vice President of Base Metals Dale Andres who acquired 5,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at $24.50 on Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.