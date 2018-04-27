Insiders buy as Titan Mining nears commercial production

Today, we look at Titan Mining Corp., which is a zinc exploration and development company focused on its fully permitted Empire State mine zinc project in northern New York state. Commercial production at the No. 4 mine is expected to begin in the second quarter.

The stock dropped about 17 per cent over the past three months. However, during that bout of weakness, insiders spent $1,045,652 buying shares in the public market. Leading the pack was Chairman and CEO Richard Warke, who bought 627,600 common shares at an average price of $1.35.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.