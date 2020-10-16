Insiders buy as Total Energy Services stock struggles

Today, we turn to a contrarian situation at oilfield services firm Total Energy Services Inc., where the stock is down about 40 per cent from its June high of $3.75. Insiders seem to sense opportunity. Over the past 90 days, five insiders spent $859,276 buying a total of 385,860 common shares. That works out to an average price of $2.23. The bulk of the buying was from President, Director, and CEO Daniel Halyk who, from Aug. 13 to Oct. 13, bought a total of 370,000 common shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
