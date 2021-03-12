Insiders buy as Whitecap Resources goes green

Whitecap Resources Inc. had doubled since we featured it in late October. The stock was helped by 2020 results released last month. In the financial sense, we have seen success with trailing 12-months free cash flow on the rise coming in at 39 cents a share based on Refinitiv data. Whitecap has also established environmental leadership. The company was a net-negative CO2 emitter in 2019. Meanwhile, so far this year, four insiders have bought a total of 35,100 common shares in the public market at an average price of $5.87.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.