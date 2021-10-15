Insiders buy as Whitecap Resources makes new highs

Today, we revisit Whitecap Resources Inc. , featured here in late July. The stock has broken out to new 52-week highs over the past month, and insiders have bought the rally. On Oct. 8, vice-president Michael Nerbas bought 2,000 common shares in the public market at $7.63. Later, on Oct. 12, senior officer Travis Bjarne Tweit also bought 2,000 shares at $7.52. Insider buying near 52-week highs is generally a bullish sign. So far this year, there have been no senior officer or director public market sales reported.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
