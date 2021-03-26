Insiders buy at lagging Suncor

Small-cap oil and gas exploration and production stocks have been leading the way over the past six months as the energy sector has rallied. For those without the risk tolerance to go into smaller names, giant Suncor Energy Inc., which has been a laggard in the sector, may be poised to make up some ground. On March 3, chief transformation officer Bruno Francoeur bought 8,000 common shares at $25.68. Earlier, on Feb. 8, senior vice-president of operations services Joseph Vetrone bought 10,000 common shares at an average price of $22.23.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
