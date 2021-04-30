Insiders buy Baytex Energy stock near the highs

While Baytex Energy Corp. is down about 80 per cent over five years, it has more than tripled in the past year. Baytex is an oil-based producer focused company that has been tilting toward light oil and condensates over the past five years. Meanwhile, insiders have bought near the stock’s 52-week high of $1.53. For example, on March 15, chief executive Edward LaFehr bought 16,891 shares at $1.48. Recent price, recent momentum, insider buying and relatively low valuations have made Baytex one of our highest ranked oil and gas names.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
