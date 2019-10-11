Insiders buy Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas drifts lower

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas Ltd. stock jumped 60.5 per cent on Aug. 12 with news it was involved with a significant oil discovery off the shores of Guyana. Eco holds a 15-per-cent working interest in the exploration venture, and project operator Tullow Oil PLC owns 60 per cent.. Eco stock set a 52-week high of $2.95 on Sept. 16, and insiders have been buying the pullback. On Oct. 8, director Peter Nicol purchased 40,000 common shares, chief executive officer Gil Holzman acquired 33,865 shares on Sept. 26.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.