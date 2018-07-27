Insiders buy shares even as West Fraser Timber tumbles

Concerns over tariffs and a slowing U.S. housing market have hit West Fraser Timber recently. The weakness has taken place despite second-quarter results that showed sales of $1.83-billion, up from $1.32-billion a year earlier and earnings per share of $4.52 basic, up from $1.86. Insiders appear to be betting investor worries are overdone and spent $415,866 picking up shares in the public market on Tuesday. One of the buyers was vice-president of finance and chief financial officer Christopher Virostek who snagged 2,400 shares at $82.86.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.