Insiders buying as IntelGenx moves into psychedics

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is focused on the development and manufacturing of thin oral film pharmaceutical products. However, they have recently entered the non-prescription cannabis market. In addition, on March 15, IGX announced it will partner with atai Life Sciences to develop compounds for the prevention or treatment of mental-health disorders, including compounds that have psychedelic properties. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is an investor in atai. Meanwhile, since March 30, four IntelGenx insiders have bought a combined total of 90,000 shares at an average price of 57 cents.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
