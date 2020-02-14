Insiders buying the pullback at Pipestone Energy

While Canadian energy stocks as tracked by S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index have held their August, 2019, lows during the recent selloff, a big question facing investors is whether the pullback is seasonal or something bigger. We can look to insiders for clues. Since the beginning of 2020 at Pipestone Energy Corp., two insiders have spent a combined total of $2,748,385 buying shares in the public market. The 1,720,700 common shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60. The biggest buyer was GMT Capital which acquired 1,620,700 shares.
