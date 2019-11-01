Insiders consistent buyers at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining is one of the top three stocks with the most insider buying in the industrial mining and metals area over the past 60 days. Insiders have bought as the stock has struggled along with the price of copper. After making a 52-week low of $0.60 on Oct. 16, the winds may have shifted in the stock’s favour. The stock rallied on Oct. 28 after the company released the results of an optimized mine plan for its flagship producing Copper Mountain Mine located in B.C.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.