Insiders continue their contrarian buying at Corus Entertainment

While Corus Entertainment Inc. has enjoyed increased viewership and engagement across all of its platforms since COVID-19 hit, its share price has been lagging as investors flock to bonds and technology stocks. Insiders are typically contrarians, and Corus provides a good example where insiders have been buying the dips. In fact, over the last 6 months, insiders who are officers or directors have spent $2.7-million buying shares in the public market. The most recent purchase was Aug. 5 when CEO Doug Murphy bought 10,000 shares at $2.36.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.