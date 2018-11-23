Insiders continue to bet big on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. (Friday’s close $17.40) is one of three new gold stocks added to the INK Canadian Insider Index in its semi-annual rebalancing that took effect on Nov. 16. Barrick gained its spot owing to high insider commitment, which drove it up INK’s rules-based rankings screens.

Over the past 180 days, three insiders, led by executive board chairman John Thornton, have spent a combined $32.9-million picking up shares in the public market. The most recent purchase took place on Oct. 1, when Mr. Thornton bought 165,689 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.