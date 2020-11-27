Insiders continue to buy at Aimia

Today, we revisit Aimia Inc., which we featured here in mid-June. Since our last report, the investment company has doubled down on life after COVID-19, making investments in outdoor advertiser JCDecaux and Village Roadshow Ltd., which is a theme park and cinema operator in Australia. Meanwhile, over the period, three officers have bought a total of 273,100 common shares in the public market at an average price of $3.05. The most recent purchase was by chief investment officer and director Christopher Mittleman, who bought 25,000 common shares on Nov. 16.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
