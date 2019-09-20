Insiders gear up in the oil patch

Gear Energy Ltd. shares peaked for the year on April 23 at 87 cents and went on to set a low of 41 cents on Aug. 19. Insiders were buying around that time. In fact, since Aug. 1, four Gear Energy insiders have spent a combined $1,299,335 buying shares in the public market. The biggest purchase took place on Aug. 22 when director Don Gray bought 2,550,000 common shares at 49 cents. The most recent insider purchase took place Sept. 16 when director Scott Robinson bought 20,000 Common Shares at $0.52.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.