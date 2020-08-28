Insiders get some insurance from iA Financial

Investors who are hungry for yield but are worried about inflation should look at what the insiders are doing at iA Financial (Friday’s close $49.82). Thanks to its exposure to capital markets via its insurance and fund management businesses, iA Financial has a bit of a built-in hedge against rising inflation expectations which have been building since late March. Over the past 90 days, insiders have been net acquirers of $164,566 worth of shares in the public market. The stock joined the INK Canadian Insider Index on August 21st.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
