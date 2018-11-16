Insiders have an appetite for Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. entered the INK Canadian Insider Index during the semi-annual rebalancing on Nov. 16.

Investors often look to food-product stocks as a relative source of safety during volatile periods, and Clearwater has charted a steady course through recent turbulence. The stock is up about 6 per cent over the past three months even as the broader market has dropped.

Insiders have been buying the stock recently. In particular, Michael Charles MacDonald, a director, acquired 337,003 common shares at prices ranging from $5.740 and $5.96 on Nov. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.